THE JOURNAL HAS received two nominations in this year’s UCD Smurfit School Business Journalist Awards.

The awards are designed to recognise excellence in Irish business journalism across seven categories.

Senior media producer Nicky Ryan, deputy editor Christine Bohan, assistant news editor Laura Byrne, editor Sinéad O’Carroll and reporter Muiris Ó Cearbhaill from The Journal have been nominated for Business Podcast/Audio Story of the Year.

Their nomination is for their work on an episode of The Journal’s The Explainer podcast looking at the USC and how it changed in Budget 2024.

Additionally, business journalist Paul O’Donoghue was nominated for Business Analyst of the Year for his work for The Journal.

This year, the awards received 136 entries from 72 journalists across 21 media outlets.

Women made up 45% of the entries, the highest in the awards’ 17-year history.

Journalists from the Irish Independent, Business Post, RTÉ, The Media Group, Sunday Times, Irish Times, The Currency, and the Irish Examiner have also been nominated across the categories.

Alice Chambers, formerly of Noteworthy (now The Journal Investigates), has been nominated for Upcoming Journalist of the Year for her work at The Currency.

The winner of each category is due to be announced at an awards ceremony on 9 December. The winner of each category will be awarded a €1,000 prize.