Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GRAND NATIONAL Nine people were arrested at Aintree Racecourse after a large number of protesters attempted to gain entry to the track – delaying the start of the Grand National.
#UKRAINE Russia shelled a block of flats in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, killing nine people, authorities have said, including a two-year-old boy who was rescued from the rubble but died on his way to hospital.
#INDICTMENT Former US President Donald Trump has raised more than 34 million dollars (€30 million) for his 2024 White House run since the start of the year – buoyed by a big bump in donations since the announcement of criminal charges against him, his campaign said.
#NUCLEAR POWER Germany will switch off its last three nuclear reactors on today, exiting atomic power even as it seeks to wean itself off fossil fuels and manage an energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.
The Orient Express, the famous trainline from London to Istnabul has had it’s UK leg of the journey scrapped because of English Channel crossing delays caused by Brexit.
The train which was made famous by Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express has been operating since the 19th century.
New Brexit rules mean that every passenger has to get off a coach and have their passport checked before crossing the Channel to enter France.
The route will now start from Paris.
