Woman arrested ‘over potential co-ordinated disruption’ at Aintree Grand National

A WOMAN HAS been arrested in connection with potential co-ordinated disruption at Aintree Racecourse as animal rights activists gathered outside the track before the Grand National Festival’s final day.

A 33-year-old woman from the London area was arrested in the Greater Manchester area this morning on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance, Merseyside Police said.

She was set to be questioned.

The force said: “Merseyside Police has been working with The Jockey Club and other partners to keep people safe during the Grand National Festival.

“We are aware of some people planning to protest at the event. This has been factored into our plans. We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”

About 30 animal rights protesters gathered outside Aintree Racecourse this morning.

The annual Aintree Grand National race is set to start at 5.15pm.

Dora Hargitai, 37, a volunteer with Animal Rising, said: “I do believe we can have non-violence on both sides.

“The race has to stop. Today and forever.”

Security outside Aintree Racecourse today.

Animal Rising had said it planned to scale the fences and enter the track of the racecourse before the Grand National race begins today.

The climate and animal rights group said up to 300 activists would attend the venue from 9.30am where they intend to prevent the race from starting.

They will also block traffic by performing a slow march along Ormskirk Road, the main access route.

Nathan McGovern, a spokesperson, said: “We do plan to be periodically blocking Ormskirk Road, the access road to the front of the racecourse, to disrupt the entry to the venue throughout the day.

“The group of people at the front will be peacefully attempting to make their way over perimeter fences/walls at the front of Aintree before the Grand National race begins with the intention of making their way on to the track.

“And all of this is before the race even starts. We will not be entering the track if there are horses and jockeys riding.”

Merseyside Police said they have a “robust policing plan in place” and are working with Aintree’s owners The Jockey Club in preparation for any incidents.