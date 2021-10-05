The Remote: Squid Game makes waves and the return of Never Mind the Buzzcocks

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

Something of a surprise

Even if you haven’t heard of it yet, Squid Game is on track to become Netflix’s most-watched show ever.

The dystopian Korean drama, a mashup perhaps of Black Mirror, Hunger Games and Orange is the New Black, has already spawned a social media ecosystem as fans debate theories and try to make sense of it.

The show has topped Netflix’s UK chat since it was released last week and has reached number one for the streamer in over 90 countries. Why not make to to 100?

When’s it on? Streaming now

Something true crime

It is unknown exactly how many unidentified remains lie in mortuaries, forensic labs, and graveyards across the country.

Ireland’s Unidentified Bodies follows gardaí and forensic scientists as they try to solve the mysteries of the many Irish bodies without a name.

The four-part investigation will be broadcasts on TV later this month but it’s all available now on the Virgin Media Player.

When’s it on? Streaming now

Something that’s back

It's when @noelfielding11 says “imagine if he gets caught seeing” 🤣🤣#NeverMindTheBuzzcocks available now on Sky Max pic.twitter.com/1sqUNA64e0 — Sky TV (@skytv) September 29, 2021

An old favourite on the BBC, Never Mind the Buzzcocks has been revived by Sky.

The revamped music quiz sees Greg Davies in the hosting chair with Noel Fielding and Daisy May Cooper as team captains.

The show’s previous charm was in its nostalgia for 70s and 80s music but will it work as well now that nostalgia is for the noughties? Reviews have been mixed.

When’s it on? Tuesday at 9pm on Sky Showcase

Something musical

Source: Getty/Kevin Mazur

Continuing the slate of musical documentaries released recently, Amazon Prime goes behind the scenes for Justin Bieber: Our World, the superstar’s first live full concert in three years.

The show took place New Year’s Eve last on the roof of the legendary Beverly Hilton on front of 240 invited guests. Perhaps one for Beliebers only.

When’s it on? Streaming Friday on Netflix