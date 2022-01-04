The Remote: Dancing with the Stars, Treaty Live and the final season of This Is US

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you some of the shows to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.

Find yourself a comfy spot.

Something to get you off the comfy spot

Operation Transformation is back for 2022! A brand new series starts this Wednesday the 5th of January at 9:30pm on RTE One. Over the next few days we will be introducing our five new leaders who will lead the nation on this year’s health and wellness plan 💪 Stay tuned!! pic.twitter.com/k2rRRv3OlG — OT RTÉ (@OpTranRTE) January 1, 2022

RTÉ’s annual health and weight loss show is back this week.

Operation Transformation may not be everyone’s sugar-free cup of tea in terms of its message about body positivity, but it’s very successful and can act as a companion for people seeking an active January.

Kathryn Thomas is back as host and we can expect much socially-distant walking.

When’s it on? Tomorrow at 9.35pm on RTÉ One

Something glitzy

Source: RTÉ

Nicky Byrne and Jennifer Zamparelli are back for another run of Dancing with the Stars.

In case you don’t know, the show pairs six Irish celebs with six professional dancers and they compete in a weekly contest.

Born in the BBC, the show moved to Ireland and BC (before Covid) morphed into a mainstay of fundraising in GAA clubs all around the country.

When’s it on? Sunday at 6.30pm on RTÉ One

Something historical

Source: RTE.ie

Late on the night of 7 January, 1922 – after a month of bitter debates – the members of the 2nd Dáil voted to ratify the The Anglo Irish Treaty.

The vote failed to prevent a Civil War but it remains perhaps the most pivotal moment in Ireland’s modern history.

To capture the excitement of the time, RTÉ’s David McCullagh and The Journal’s Sinéad O’Carroll present Treaty Live, which recreates the breaking news of the Treaty debates as if they were happening in real time.

It’s a bit like Prime Time if they had Prime Time 100 years ago.

When’s it on? Friday at 7pm on RTÉ One

Something of a tearjerker

The sixth and final season of This Is Us premieres this week.

The show chronicles the Pearson family across the decades and tells stories about adoption, love, addition, health and of course death.

There’s rarely a dry-eye in the house when it ramps up the schmaltzy background music but anyone who’s watched the previous seasons will be tuning to find out how it all turns out.

In Ireland, each new episode will be available on Thursdays after it’s broadcast in the US on Tuesdays.

When’s it on? Streaming on Amazon Prime from 6 January