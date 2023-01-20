Advertisement

# Arrests
Two arrested following theft of €80k worth of diamond rings from Sligo jewellers
The alleged theft happened yesterday.
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two people and recovered stolen property following the alleged theft of jewellery from a premises in Sligo.

On 19 January, officers in Sligo were alerted after several diamond rings, understood to be worth up to €80,000, were taken in the course of a theft from a premises in Sligo.

An investigation was launched and earlier today officers intercepted a car and searched a house in the west Dublin area.

A garda spokesman said: “A significant amount of jewellery linked with the theft was recovered and man (20s) and woman (late teens) were arrested.

“They were brought to Sligo Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.”

Author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
