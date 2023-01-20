Two arrested following theft of €80k worth of diamond rings from Sligo jewellers

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two people and recovered stolen property following the alleged theft of jewellery from a premises in Sligo.
On 19 January, officers in Sligo were alerted after several diamond rings, understood to be worth up to €80,000, were taken in the course of a theft from a premises in Sligo.
An investigation was launched and earlier today officers intercepted a car and searched a house in the west Dublin area.
A garda spokesman said: “A significant amount of jewellery linked with the theft was recovered and man (20s) and woman (late teens) were arrested.
“They were brought to Sligo Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.”
