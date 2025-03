THERE WAS AN 8.5% increase in the number of CAO applications, going from 76,899 in 2024 to 83,424 this year.

Within the new figures, there was a significant increase in applications for the Disability Access Route to Education (DARE), and a small increase in the number of people looking to be considered for the Higher Education Access Route (HEAR).

The most popular courses were in the areas of Health (74,897 first preferences), Business (55,439), Arts (41,061) and Social and Behavioural Sciences (33,678).

The least popular areas were Transport Services, with only 111 people putting it as their first choice, followed by Hygiene & Occupational Health (403), and Agriculture (1,668).

Other popular areas of study in this year’s applications were Nursing & Midwifery, Engineering, and Biological & Related Sciences.

Nursing is included in the ‘special group’ of courses, which comprises Medicine, Pharmacy, Dentistry, teaching, Veterinary Medicine, Physiotherapy, and Art, design & Media.

Among those, the most popular were Nursing, Medicine (14,356 first preferences) and Art, Design & Media (12,965).

The demand for primary and secondary teaching courses was similar, with them getting 9,055 and 9,836 first preferences respectively.

Demographics

There was a total of 7,047 applications from applicants over 23 years of age – up 944 applications from 2024.

Some 12,056 applicants indicated that they wish to be considered for the Disability Access Route to Education (DARE) – an increase of 1,800 from last year.

A total of 8,224 applicants indicated that they wish to be considered for the Higher Education Access Route (HEAR) – a decrease of 53 from 2024.

Final numbers for DARE and HEAR applicants will not be known until after the 15 March deadline for receipt of supporting documentation.

Speaking about the application figures, head of communications for the CAO, Eileen Keleghan, said: “The majority of CAO applicants will be permitted to use the Change of Mind facility when it opens on 6 May to add, remove or re-order course choices, which will result in changes to the figures released today.

“Late applications are also being accepted up to 1 May at 5pm.”

The 1 May at 5pm is the final date by which an application can be made to CAO for 2025 entry, including for those students currently attending higher education who may be considering reapplying to CAO for a different first year undergraduate course.

The exceptional late application facility for applicants attending higher education, which previously had a deadline of 22 July, has been discontinued from 2025. Those people must also submit their application by 1 May at 5pm if they want to be considered.