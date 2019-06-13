This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 13 June, 2019
Theresa May calls on BBC to explain decision to air Jo Brand joke about battery acid

Brand make a joke about throwing battery acid at “unpleasant characters” rather than milkshakes.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 4:00 PM
16 minutes ago 2,245 Views 9 Comments
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has called on the BBC to explain why a joke made by comedian Jo Brand about throwing battery acid was allowed to be broadcast on one of its radio shows. 

On BBC Radio 4′s Heresy show on Tuesday, Brand make a joke about throwing battery acid at “unpleasant characters” rather than milkshakes. 

Her comments came after a protestor threw a milkshake over Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage while he was out campaigning last month. 

Speaking on the radio show, Brand said: “Why bother with a milkshake when you could get some battery acid?”

The comedian then clarified her comments, adding: “That’s just me. I’m not going to do it, it’s purely a fantasy, but I think milkshakes are pathetic, I honestly do, sorry.” 

May has now stepped into the controversy and has condemned the comments. 

“The prime minister has consistently said politicians should be able to campaign without harassment, intimidation and abuse. It is for the BBC to explain why it was appropriate content to broadcast,” May’s spokesperson said, Sky News has reported. 

However, the BBC has defended Brand. 

In a statement, the BBC said it was “not intended to be taken seriously”.

“Heresy is a long-running comedy programme where, as the title implies and as our listeners know, panellists often say things which are deliberately provocative,” it said.

At the end of the show, the BBC reported, host Victoria Coren Mitchell said she hoped Brand’s remarks had not caused offence, adding that the long-running series had been set up to “test the boundaries of what it’s OK to say and not say”.

Following the show, Farage tweeted that the comments were an “incitement of violence”, adding that the police “need to act”.

Coran Mitchell later replied to Farage’s tweet, saying that she is “genuinely disappointed”. 

“We don’t agree on everything, but I would totally have had you down as a free speech man. Especially when it comes to jokes,” she said. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

