ALMOST A THIRD of homes reported housing costs as a “heavy financial burden” last year, according to new figures from the CSO.

29.5% of households said that they were struggling with the costs of running a home last year – marginally down from the 30.6% of homes that said the same in 2023.

The main areas of financial difficuties included rent, mortgage, insurance, utility bills and repair costs.

The number of those living in “enforced deprivation” also decreased in 2024 to 15.7% of homes.

People are defined as experiencing enforced deprivation if they live in a household that can’t afford two or more of the 11 basic deprivation items that are considered to be “the norm” for other households in society, according to the CSO.

These include being unable to afford two pairs of shoes in good condition, a meal with meat (or a vegetarian alternative) every second day, a warm waterproof coat or to have family or friends for a drink or a meal once a month.

Of the households that were living in enforced deprivation in 2024, the most commonly experienced deprivation items were replacing furniture and days out.

72.5% of those living in enforced deprivation reported being unable to afford to replace any worn out furniture in 2024, and over half (58.2) said that they were unable to afford a morning, afternoon or evening out in last two weeks.

A total of 844,700 people were impacted by enforced deprivation last year, including more than 262,704 children.

Family households with a single parent or guardian were the worst affected, with a 46% deprivation rate last year.

13% of these homes were unable to afford to keep the home adequately warm last year.

Unemployed people also recorded a high deprivation rate (38%).

Social Justice Ireland said that these groups are among those who have been most impacted by the rising cost of living, saying that they “need support”.

“The Government should prioritise these groups by benchmarking core social welfare rates to average earnings, making tax credits refundable and by introducing a Living Wage of €14.75 per hour” John McGeady, CEO, Social Justice Ireland (SJI) said.

Michelle Murphy, Research and Policy Analyst, SJI.

The campaign group said that an “ambitious” national poverty target must be set and achieved by the Government.

“Government must make income adequacy for low-income households a priority and build on recent years of economic growth and windfall revenues to deliver a just society and to put a social floor of adequate income and services in place for everyone,” SJI Research and Policy Analyst Michelle Murphy said.