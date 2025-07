JUNE 2025 WAS the fourth-hottest on record despite getting off to a cool start, according to Met Éireann.

June was also the fourth consecutive month to break into the top eight of respective average temperatures in 126 years of record keeping, Met Éireann said in its monthly Climate Statement.

The average temperature this June was 15.1 degrees but some stations broke their minimum temperature records. A minimum temperature of 19 degrees was recorded in the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

All of Ireland’s weather stations recorded mean temperatures above their Long Term Average (LTA), which is the average temperature recorded between 1981 and 2020.

The Mount Dillon station in Co Roscommon recorded the highest temperature of the year so far, 29.6 degrees on Friday 20 June.

At the same time, most stations saw rainfall above average, making this June the 24th wettest since 1941.

Soaring temperatures in Europe towards the end of the month, which are still baking the continent this week, contributed to the warm weather in Ireland, Met Éireann said.

“The final third of the month has been remarkably hot for Europe, when an intense area of high pressure built over mainland Europe, provoking heatwave conditions to develop over it,” the forecaster said.

“While this happened over mainland Europe, Ireland stayed on the cloudier northern edge of the heat dome, which brought some uncomfortably high nighttime temperatures, contributing to the high June temperatures overall.”

This June fits into a recent trend of rising average temperatures.

Of the top ten warmest Junes on record, five have occurred recently – in 2023, 2018, 2025, 2010 and 2006. The warmest June was in 2023 with an average temperature of 16.22 degrees.

The coldest June was in 1972 with an average temperature of 12.68 degrees.

