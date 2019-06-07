This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
PSNI appeal as convicted murderer with connections to Dublin 'unlawfully at large'

Police in Northern Ireland have appealed for the public’s help.

By Adam Daly Friday 7 Jun 2019, 1:43 PM
11 minutes ago 1,273 Views 2 Comments
Thomas McCabe (Image provided by the PSNI)
Image: PSNI
Image: PSNI

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have appealed for the public’s help in locating Thomas McCabe who is currently unlawfully at large. 

The 55-year-old was sentenced to life for murder but was released from prison on licence. 

Detective Constable William Arnott said that following a number of breaches his licence was revoked in January 2018. 

The PSNI believes that McCabe has connections to Newry, Newtownabbey, and Dublin.

He is described as around 5′ 8″ tall, of medium build with short grey coloured hair.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen Thomas McCabe, or who knows of his whereabouts to contact us on 101.

“I would also appeal directly to him directly to hand himself in,” Arnott said.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact their nearest police station or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

