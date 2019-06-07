PSNI appeal as convicted murderer with connections to Dublin 'unlawfully at large'

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have appealed for the public’s help in locating Thomas McCabe who is currently unlawfully at large.

The 55-year-old was sentenced to life for murder but was released from prison on licence.

Detective Constable William Arnott said that following a number of breaches his licence was revoked in January 2018.

The PSNI believes that McCabe has connections to Newry, Newtownabbey, and Dublin.

He is described as around 5′ 8″ tall, of medium build with short grey coloured hair.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen Thomas McCabe, or who knows of his whereabouts to contact us on 101.

“I would also appeal directly to him directly to hand himself in,” Arnott said.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact their nearest police station or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.