Wednesday 18 November 2020
Gardaí seize thousands of counterfeit electronic goods including phones and game console controllers

It’s believed the fake products were destined for the Christmas market.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 18 Nov 2020, 3:51 PM
GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED over 15,000 counterfeit electronic products including mobile phones, game console controllers and ear phones.

The items were found when gardaí carried out searches at a business and a home in Dublin yesterday. 

USB plugs, phone chargers, hard drives and a vast amount of branded packaging were also seized. 

The searches uncovered approximately 15,000 counterfeit products along with around 10,000 items of packaging bearing particular brand names.

The fake goods are estimated to have a potential street sale value in the region of €300,000. Gardaí believe they were destined for the Christmas market.

The searches were carried out under Operation Bannister, which targets criminal gangs involved in the sale of counterfeit electronic products of inferior quality.

Gardaí say that investigations are continuing and further searches and arrests are anticipated.

bann-1 Source: Garda Press Office

Ceimin Burke
