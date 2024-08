THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS looking to attend third-level will receive an offer today.

More than 83,500 have applied to the CAO this year, and the first round of offers are to go out at 2pm today via text or email.

Students will have until 3 September to accept or decline their offer and then a second round of offers will go ot on 9 September.

Some 62,700 candidates - a record number - sat the exams this year and received their results last Friday.

Students who accept an offer will subsequently receive information from the institution about registration.

Some third level hopefuls will be disappointed, as in some cases getting high points may not be enough.

Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) may use random selection when there are more applicants on the same score than there are places to be offered.

Students also have to meet the minimum subject-specific grade requirements.

Applicants can accept their first offer and you will still be considered for higher preference courses in later offer rounds, if a place becomes available and they are deemed eligible.

Accepting or not accepting one offer will not prevent students from receiving subsequent offers of higher preference courses

However, students will not be offered a course lower in the preference order they gave to the CAO. This order cannot be changed at this point.

Expectations

Last year, points for 60% of CAO courses fell.

For students who sat exams this year, there will be no change from last year with grades to stay at the same level on average.

The Department said examiners will continue to apply post-marking adjustments after all marking on the exams have been completed, in order to ensure grades in the aggregate reach the appropriate levels.

Foley previously said that grade inflation increased by 7% compared to 2019 as a result of the adjustment measures and that this would have to come down by around 1.5% in 2025 as part of a gradual process.

A free helpline, 1800 265 165, for parents and students will be in operation from today until Saturday 31 August, excluding this coming Sunday.

The helpline is staffed by professional and experienced guidance counsellors who will give one-to-one support.