GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three people in and seized a firearm in the early hours of this morning in Dublin.

At around 12.45am this morning Gardaí attached to Crumlin garda station were on patrol in the district when they observed a car which drove off when they saw gardaí.

The car cut out on Kilfenora Road, Kimmage and all three persons in the vehicle were arrested and a loaded sawn-off shotgun seized.

A woman aged in her 30s, and two males, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested at the scene.

The firearm and vehicle were both seized.

All three people are currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Garda stations in the Dublin Region.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.