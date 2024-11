AN INDEPENDENT EVALUATION of party manifestos by climate activists Friends of the Earth has found that the leading parties’ environmental policies are “weak”.

While Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin made good progress to commit to renewable energy targets and retrofitting schemes, according to the analysis, Friends of the Earth (FoE) said pledges to “genuine, transformative climate action is still weak”.

All three parties failed, scored an E grade, according to FoE’s analysis. Meanwhile, smaller parties were most likely to have made progressive commitments to climate action, with the study finding its commitments were “core” to their manifestos.

Labour scored the highest, achieving an A grade, followed by the Social Democrats, The Green Party and People Before Profit. Aontú and Independent Ireland scored a G grade, with the climate group claiming that both parties failed to make adequate pledges.

Advertisement

Manifesto scorecard. Friends of the Earth Friends of the Earth

Manifestos were measured against FoE’s Programme for Faster and Fairer Climate Action 2025-2030 that calls for a people-centred approach to climate action with better leadership and accountability from government, a focus on retrofitting and renewable energy, public transport reform and nature restoration.

Chief executive Oisín Coghlan said it was alarming that the parties who are vying for Oifig an Taoisigh had “failed this independent climate assessment”. He claimed that their manifestos’ policies would not reduce emissions fast enough to meet 2030 targets.

“I hope the three would-be [Taoisigh] will be challenged in Tuesday’s RTE Leaders’ Debate about their climate policies. Climate change isn’t going away and we need to know are they ready to deliver faster and fairer action,” Coughlan said.

He added that policies should include a focus on driving the transformations needed in the climate to meet the 2030 goals, not “leaving it to subsidies, taxes and individual behaviour change”.

The Green Party, which scored a B grade, has centred its campaign around the climate crisis. It claims that party TDs are needed to keep the government in line with the policies that are needed to achieve the EU 2030 goals to reduce emissions by 55%.

Leader of the party Roderic O’Gorman has today told the Irish Times that he believes Sinn Féin are not interested in discussing climate action, claiming the party “hasn’t said a word about climate” since 2020.

He also disagreed with Sinn Fein’s proposal to axe the carbon tax, and criticised his coalition partners Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael for blocking a Green Party proposal to release funds from the Climate and Nature fund to businesses and public services.