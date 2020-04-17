This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 17 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three PSNI officers injured after police car rammed in north Belfast

A police car patrolling in the New Lodge area in Belfast was hit by a silver car at around 3am this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 17 Apr 2020, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,955 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5076934
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

THREE POLICE OFFICERS have been injured and two men arrested after an incident in north Belfast in the early hours of this morning. 

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) car patrolling in the New Lodge area in Belfast was hit by a silver Audi A4 car at around 3am this morning.

The Audi reversed into the police car at the junction of Lepper Street and Spamount Street, pushing the car across the street, before leaving the area towards the Limestone Road where the car then stopped. 

Two men – aged 29 and 32 – in the Audi were arrested a short time later on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to remain and failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused and remain in custody assisting officers with their enquiries. 

Three police officers sustained whiplash type injuries following the incident and the police car was damaged, requiring it to be taken off the road for repair. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a silver Audi A4 travelling in the area in the early hours of today is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 327 17/04/20.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is fully anonymous.

Comments are closed as arrests have been made. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie