THREE TEENAGERS HAVE been charged with riot following another night of disorder in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

The teenagers, aged 18, 17 and 15, will appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court today.

The 15-year-old has also been charged with criminal damage.

Police deployed riot squads in Ballymena for the third successive night last night as hundreds gathered around the Clonavon Terrace area.

Two other teenage boys who were arrested during the disorder have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries, the PSNI said this morning.