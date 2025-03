THUNDERS BAKERY CHAIN is closing after 56 years in business.

After a difficult few months of trading, the business announced that staying open is no longer sustainable and all eight locations in Dublin will be closing their doors.

Thunders said it will be in touch with customers soon as some pre-orders may not be fulfilled as a result of the closure. It had been advertising its services for Mother’s Day celebration on 30 March.

The Dublin-based bakery was first opened in Drumcondra in 1969 and sold the business to entrepreneur Sinéad Heffernan in 1997. It had stores in Drumcondra, Swords, Phibsborough, Clontarf, Dundrum, Rathmines, and Crumlin.

The bakery thanked its staff, customers and friends for their support.