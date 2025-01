TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET HAS revealed that he was saddled with a £65 (€77) fine for riding a Lime e-bike on the red carpet for the UK premiere of the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

After hiring the e-bike in London and riding it across the red carpet at the premiere on Tuesday, Chalamet received the fine after the event for “incorrectly parking the bike”.

Lime has designated parking zones for the bikes once riders are finished using them.

Although, these charges normally amount to between £10 and £20, the bike rental company were clearly not satisfied with one of their saddles simply sharing the lime-light with Chalamet, and the hefty fine was issued.

“There were lots of traffic jams and it was quicker by bike,” Chalamet said during an appearance on the French talk show, Quotidien to promote the biopic.

“There was a traffic jam and I actually wasn’t allowed to park there, and I got a £65 fine.”

“It was horrible, because it was actually kind of an advert for them [Lime],” Chalamet added.

Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning in A Complete Unknown, which premieres this Friday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Anyone following the A Complete Unknown press tour has been treated to the endlessly entertaining Timothée Chalamet show, including recreating some of Dylan’s iconic looks on the red carpets. The Lime e-bike fine is the latest stunt in Chalamet’s bizarro press tour, which has been packed with SNL appearances and American football commentating. The 29-year-old French-American actor has received rave reviews for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s biopic, which charts Dylan’s controversial switch from acoustic to electric in the mid-60s. He’s already a shoo-in for the Oscars, having picked up nominations at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs in recent months. The film, which premieres in Ireland on Friday, also features fellow American star Elle Fanning, who plays love interest Sylvie Russo.