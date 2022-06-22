Elderly couple found dead in their Tipperary home named locally

A house in Cloneen near the Tipperary-Kilkenny border where the bodies of two people were found on Monday afternoon.

AN ELDERLY COUPLE whose remains were discovered at their home in rural Tipperary have been named locally as Nicholas Smith (81) and his wife Hilary (79).

Post-mortems examinations on the couple were completed yesterday.

Gardaí do not believe there to have been any foul play in their death.

The couple, who were originally from England, are believed to have passed away around November 2020 – at the height of the Covid lockdowns.

There was no forced entry at their home and there was no sign of any struggle either.

Gardaí continue to investigate all the circumstances around their deaths.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact their local garda station.