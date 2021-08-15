Child in critical condition after car crash in Tipperary

A CHILD IS in critical condition and a number of people were injured in a car crash in Tipperary last night.

The crash occurred at at Lismaline, Ballingarry, Roscrea, Tipperary at approximately 11.35pm.

Gardaí said the male drivers of both cars and their passengers were taken to University Hospital Limerick with injuries which were believed to be non-life threatening. One female child was also taken to Temple Street Hospital in a critical condition.

The road is currently closed for garda forensic investigators to conduct an examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the townland of Lismaline, Ballingarry last night and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.