FORMER RTÉ JOURNALIST Tommie Gorman has died.

In a statement from his family, read on RTÉ’s Liveline, it was announced that Sligo native had died today “surrounded by his family” aged 68.

“Tommie was a cherished husband, father, brother, and friend whose innate kindness and generosity of spirit touched the lives of all who knew him,” his family said.

“His memory will forever remain in our hearts, and his spirit will continue to guide and inspire us every day.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris paid tribute to Gorman as someone who had made an “incredible contribution not just to broadcasting, but indeed to peace on this island” thanks to his work.

“I would have met Tommy only in recent weeks in Sligo Rovers, his beloved football club,” Harris said, “I know everybody’s in a state of shock to hear that news this afternoon.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald described the death of Gorman as “shocking” and said he was a “tremendous man”.

Gorman spent over 40 years at RTÉ, becoming a well-known face thanks to roles including as the Northern Ireland editor.

He spent three years working in the Ballina-based Western Journal before joining RTÉ in 1980 as North-West correspondent.

Gorman made several documentaries for RTÉ, including about cancer diagnosis, while tracking the ups and downs of Stormont politics.

However, one of his most famous interviews related to sport and was an interview with Roy Keane after the Ireland captain’s row with manager Mick McCarthy in the Republic of Ireland team’s 2002 World Cup training camp on Saipan.

Gorman retired from the broadcaster in 2021.

The family’s statement said that Gorman had “touched the lives of all who knew him” with his “innate kindness”.

He is survived by his wife Ceara and their two children Moya and Joe.