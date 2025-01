TOMMY TIERNAN IS set to don the iconic apron and enter the tent for the upcoming season of Channel 4′s The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer.

The Donegal comedian will compete in the baking competition against 20 famous faces, in the hopes of impressing the judges and raising funds for the UK-based cancer charity.

In each episode, four participants will face off, showcasing their baking skills in three rounds: Signature, Technical, and Showstopper, with one contestant earning the title of Star Baker.

Tommy will be joined by Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway, Loose Women’s Gloria Hunniford, and Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Prue Leith’s close friend, Caroline Waldegrave, will step in as co-judge for this season, taking on the role previously held by Leith.

Waldegrave, a former co-owner and managing director of Leiths School of Food and Wine, will join judge Paul Hollywood to assess the celebrities’ creations.

Hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will return to offer their support and encouragement to the celebrity bakers as they compete in the iconic Bake Off tent.

The popular show is expected to air on Channel 4 this Spring.