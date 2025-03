TWELVE PEOPLE HAVE been injured after a shooting incident in Toronto, Canada overnight, police have said.

The incident happened at a pub in the city centre shortly after 10.30pm (5.30am Irish time) last night. Police have confirmed that there have been no fatalities.

Advertisement

The victims, who have been transported to hospital, age from 20s to 50s. Six out of the 12 people injured are being treated for gunshot wounds and all injuries are non-life-threatening.

According to a statement from police, three male suspect are still at large and were seen fleeing the scene in a silver car shortly after the incident. All available resources have been tasked to locate and arrest the alleged perpetrators.

Mayor of the city Olivia Chow said she was “deeply troubled” by the reports of the shooting, in a post on X. She said her thoughts were with the victims and their families.

“I have spoken to Chief Demkiw and he has assured me all necessary resources have been deployed,” Chow said.