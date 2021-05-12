#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 12 May 2021
Advertisement

HSE spends total of €500m on Covid measures so far, as hospitalisations drop to 106

It is still unclear if expenditure on PPE and other equipment will taper off as the vaccination programme progresses.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 12 May 2021, 8:05 AM
30 minutes ago 2,316 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5434925
Image: Shutterstock/Gorodenkoff
Image: Shutterstock/Gorodenkoff

THERE ARE NOW 106 people in hospital with Covid-19, the latest HSE data shows, as the HSE reports a total spend of €500 million on Covid-19 measures so far.

According to the HSE’s operations report from across all hospitals, as of 8pm last night there were 106 people in hospital with Covid-19, which fell from 117 people from 8am yesterday.

As of 6.30pm, there are 34 people in ICU. 

The hospitals with the highest numbers of Covid-19 patients last night include Mater Hospital (14), Tallaght Hospital (11) and Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown (9).

Meanwhile, the HSE has so far spent €500 million on all Covid-19 policies, equipment, and the vaccine programme.

The Government is predicting that the Covid-19 programme will cost the Department of Health €2.493 billion for the year, against a budgetary allocation of €2.171 billion. This  leaves a potential shortfall in gross terms of up to €372 million.

It is still unclear if expenditure on PPE and other equipment will taper off as the vaccination programme progresses, which could result in savings.

Estimates for 2021 were conducted without factoring in the cost of the Covid-19 vaccine programme, which now has a gross cost estimate of up to €473 million for all of 2021.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This covers vaccine procurement, GP payments for administering the vaccine, and all associated costs of the vaccine centres.

The Minister for Health has made an initial allocation of €200 million for the vaccine programme and remaining funding will have to be allocated from savings elsewhere.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie