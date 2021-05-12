HSE spends total of €500m on Covid measures so far, as hospitalisations drop to 106

THERE ARE NOW 106 people in hospital with Covid-19, the latest HSE data shows, as the HSE reports a total spend of €500 million on Covid-19 measures so far.

According to the HSE’s operations report from across all hospitals, as of 8pm last night there were 106 people in hospital with Covid-19, which fell from 117 people from 8am yesterday.

As of 6.30pm, there are 34 people in ICU.

The hospitals with the highest numbers of Covid-19 patients last night include Mater Hospital (14), Tallaght Hospital (11) and Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown (9).

Meanwhile, the HSE has so far spent €500 million on all Covid-19 policies, equipment, and the vaccine programme.

The Government is predicting that the Covid-19 programme will cost the Department of Health €2.493 billion for the year, against a budgetary allocation of €2.171 billion. This leaves a potential shortfall in gross terms of up to €372 million.

It is still unclear if expenditure on PPE and other equipment will taper off as the vaccination programme progresses, which could result in savings.

Estimates for 2021 were conducted without factoring in the cost of the Covid-19 vaccine programme, which now has a gross cost estimate of up to €473 million for all of 2021.

This covers vaccine procurement, GP payments for administering the vaccine, and all associated costs of the vaccine centres.

The Minister for Health has made an initial allocation of €200 million for the vaccine programme and remaining funding will have to be allocated from savings elsewhere.