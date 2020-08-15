This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 15 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How well do you know Irish traditional music?

Do you know your bodhrán from your bouzouki?

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 15 Aug 2020, 10:00 PM
58 minutes ago 9,177 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5174629
Trad carefully this with quiz.
Image: PA Images
Trad carefully this with quiz.
Trad carefully this with quiz.
Image: PA Images

AUGUST WOULD USUALLY see the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann take over an Irish town for several days, with the sound of Irish traditional music floating through the air. 

But Covid-19 put an end to the competition in 2020, leaving many trad fans of all ages a little bit bereft. 

There are some silver linings. RTÉ was encouraging trad players to come online to celebrate a virtual fleadh, while Lankum, the acclaimed Dublin folk group, had an online gig in the Abbey this evening. 

But if you are one of the people feeling blue about the lack of trad in you’re life, do we have a quiz for you.

Do you know your bodhran from your bouzouki? Let’s see. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

What instrument is this?
Shutterstock
Melodeon
Tin whistle

Piano Accordion
Button Accordion
Where was the Fleadh meant to take place this year?
PA Images
Drogheda
Westport

Mullingar
Derry
The bouzouki has become popular in Irish music in recent years - but from what country does it originate?
Shutterstock
Bulgaria
Greece

Iraq
Georgia
You can now buy vegan bodhrans. True or false?
Shutterstock
True
False
How any strings are there on a fiddle?
PA Images
3
4

5
6
Which of these songs were written by Percy French?
Shutterstock
Come Back, Paddy Reilly, to Coothehill
Eileen Oge

The Parting Glass
The Night that Miss Connolly Eloped
In what year was the first Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann held?
PA Images
1918
1927

1964
1951
What instrument is this woman playing?
Shutterstock
Bagpipes
Uilleann pipes

Tin whistle
Sliced pan pipes
Seamus Heaney released an album in 2003 called the Poet and the Piper, which mixed instrumental music with his spoken poetry. But who was the piper?
PA Images
Liam O'Flynn
Leo Rowsome

Finbar Furey
Seamus Heaney was also the piper
Which of these is a real trad tune?
PA Images
Sleepy Maggie
Three Birds in the Bush

Jenny's Chickens
Johnny's Gone Milking
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top dog
Full marks. Well done!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
Share your result:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie