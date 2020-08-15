Quiz: How well do you know Irish traditional music?

Trad carefully this with quiz.

AUGUST WOULD USUALLY see the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann take over an Irish town for several days, with the sound of Irish traditional music floating through the air.

But Covid-19 put an end to the competition in 2020, leaving many trad fans of all ages a little bit bereft.

There are some silver linings. RTÉ was encouraging trad players to come online to celebrate a virtual fleadh, while Lankum, the acclaimed Dublin folk group, had an online gig in the Abbey this evening.

But if you are one of the people feeling blue about the lack of trad in you’re life, do we have a quiz for you.

Do you know your bodhran from your bouzouki? Let’s see.

