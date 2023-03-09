Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Champions

Comedy greats Woody Harrelson (Cheers) and Kaitlin Olson (Always Sunny) star in this sports-comedy that sees Harrelson’s grumpy basketball coach character receive a court order to coach a basketball team for players who have various disabilities.

It’s a film that has won positive reviews as well as plaudits from the communities represented on the big screen.

“As an organisation that uses sport to change lives, we love the message behind Champions,” said Matt English, CEO Special Olympics Ireland.

“Seeing athletes represented on screen as individuals who live enriching lives; who work, study and train like everyone else is proof of how much society’s perception has changed over time.”

Rotten Tomatoes: No rating

IMDB: No rating

65

They’ve sent Adam Driver into space again and he’s just as upset as the last time he was there. Directed by Sam Raimi, 65 is the story of how two survivors of a space-crash end up on planet earth 65 billion years before the present day. Hardly the most cerebral fare, but bound to be an action-packed way to pass the time.

Scream VI

Unseasonable? Perhaps. But this sequel to last year’s Scream reboot is already beating its predecessor for critical reception, and even though its the first ever Scream movie not to feature Neve Campbell, other members of the cast – such as Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega – have started to buzz with star power of their own.

As for what to expect: someone else has taken up the mantle of Ghostface. Whoever they are, they’ll be killing teens and whomever else gets in their way, and you’re guaranteed for an exciting and fun reveal.

Rotten Tomatoes: 77%

IMDB: 7.6/10