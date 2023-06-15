Advertisement

Thursday 15 June 2023
# trailer watch
Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?
Here’s a few options for weekend watching.
42 minutes ago

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films and film-adjacent TV shows that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films that you can catch in Irish cinemas and on streaming platforms this weekend.

The Flash

Warner Bros. Pictures / YouTube

Barry Allen, played by Ezra Miller, is The Flash in the first of many films in the new DC universe.  Allen must attempt to save his family creates a world without super heroes, forcing him to race for his life in order to save the future. Much anticipated by fans, this movie hits Irish cinemas tomorrow.

No Hard Feelings

Sony Pictures Entertainment / YouTube

Jennifer Lawerence plays Maddie in this new American comedy. Stuck for a job and in need of cash, Maddie must bring introverted Percy out of his shell before he’s sent off to college after the summer. Out tomorrow in Irish theatres.

Black Mirror: Season Six

Netflix / YouTube

The long awaited sixth season of Black Mirror was released today, with five new mind-bending episodes to watch. According to Netflix, where you can watch right now, this is the most “unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected season yet”.

Which one, or none, would you watch first?


Poll Results:

 Black Mirror: Season Six (144)
None (130)
 The Flash (84)
 No Hard Feelings (33)




Muiris O'Cearbhaill
