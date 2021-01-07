Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Pieces Of A Woman

Loosely based on the experiences of its writer and director, a couple experience the tragic death of their child during childbirth.

RottenTomatoes: 78%

78% IMDB : 6.0/10

: 6.0/10 Where can I see it? Netflix

Tripping With Nils Frahm

This Mubi documentary is a live concert film by the fantastic and talented composer Nils Frahm. Those into their ambient and neo-classical music will really enjoy.

RottenTomatoes: None yet

None yet IMDB : 8.0/10

: 8.0/10 Where can I see it? Mubi

Bonnie and Clyde

Stay up late – or record – to watch this 1967 classic starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as the infamous duo who went on a crime spree in the US midwest in the 1930s.

RottenTomatoes : 88%

: 88% IMDB : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Where can I see it? RTÉ One, 11.35pm Saturday

