#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 0°C Thursday 7 January 2021
Advertisement

Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 7 Jan 2021, 8:00 PM
32 minutes ago 5,201 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5319106

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Pieces Of A Woman

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Loosely based on the experiences of its writer and director, a couple experience the tragic death of their child during childbirth.

  • RottenTomatoes: 78%
  • IMDB: 6.0/10
  • Where can I see it? Netflix 

Tripping With Nils Frahm

Source: MUBI/YouTube

This Mubi documentary is a live concert film by the fantastic and talented composer Nils Frahm. Those into their ambient and neo-classical music will really enjoy. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Bonnie and Clyde

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

Stay up late – or record – to watch this 1967 classic starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as the infamous duo who went on a crime spree in the US midwest in the 1930s.

  • RottenTomatoes: 88%
  • IMDB: 7.8/10
  • Where can I see it? RTÉ One, 11.35pm Saturday

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

None of them (324)
Bonnie and Clyde (125)
Pieces of a Woman (72)
Tripping with Nils Frahm (17)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie