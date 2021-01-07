Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.
Pieces Of A Woman
Loosely based on the experiences of its writer and director, a couple experience the tragic death of their child during childbirth.
Tripping With Nils Frahm
This Mubi documentary is a live concert film by the fantastic and talented composer Nils Frahm. Those into their ambient and neo-classical music will really enjoy.
Bonnie and Clyde
Stay up late – or record – to watch this 1967 classic starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as the infamous duo who went on a crime spree in the US midwest in the 1930s.
