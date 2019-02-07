Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Boy Erased

What we know

Lucas Hedges stars as the son of a Baptist minister – Russell Crowe – and his religious wife, in this drama about conversion therapy. Based on a true story.

What the critics say

“Boy Erased uses Jared’s story — which includes a high school attempt at heterosexual romance, a horrifying campus sexual assault and a chaste night spent in the bed of another man — primarily as a window into the issues raised by Conley’s book.” – New York Times

“…the most emotionally arresting moments of “Boy Erased” are delivered through quieter scenes between Jared and his parents.” – Roger Ebert

What’s it rated?

If Beale Street Could Talk

What we know

A young couple fall in love and get pregnant – but then a rape allegation shatters their lives. Based on the book by James Baldwin, and directed by Barry Jenkins. A must-watch.

What the critics say

“It helps that Jenkins uses KiKi’s voiceover to compliment the narrative proceedings and provide important context for relevant subjects (like the history of Harlem and certain personal relationships) that would be near-impossible to explain otherwise, without the aid of clunky exposition.” – Screen Rant

“ We get sudden jags and stabs of realism, poking holes in the film’s plangent sweetness, which will then quickly heal up, helped by the rich orchestral score from composer Nicholas Britell.” – The Guardian

What’s it rated?

The Lego Movie 2

What we know

People loved the first Lego movie – and in its follow-up Lego Duplo invaders from outer space are threatening life as people know it. Will it live up to its predecessor?

What the critics say

“Unlike other animation studios, which largely feel beholden to mass-market family appeal, the Lord/Miller school favours a decent proportion of ideas, plot contrivances and comedy that only grown-ups would understand.” – Empire

“Computer animated in a faux-stop-motion style by a team at Animal Logic, the 2014 film was revolutionary on multiple levels: technically and conceptually, as well as being one of the most innovative reinterpretations of high-value IP in Hollywood history.” – Variety

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

