IT’S BEEN A busy day for Iarnród Éireann workers on two of Dublin’s Commuter train lines today.

Train services were suspended first this morning after a cow made its way onto the track.

All carriages between Hansfield and Clonsilla stations in west Dublin were suspended for approximately two hours.

Staff attempted to wrangle the bovine from the tracks, eventually clearing her and allowing the train to pass.

Screenshot of CCTV footage of staff running the cow from the train line. Ianród Éireann Ianród Éireann

This afternoon, staff member Nigel was sent out to remove a horse, who was taking a jaunt down the tracks between Clonsilla and Leixlip stations.

Nigel from the Iarnród Éireann infrastructure team, and the horse. Iarnród Éireann Iarnród Éireann

Iarnród Éireann, who has apologised for the delays, commended its infrastructure teams today, claiming it was “all in a day’s work”.