Extra trains running this weekend for Bon Jovi and Noel Gallagher concerts

IF YOU’RE HEADING to one of the outdoor concerts in Dublin this weekend and plan on travelling by public transport, here’s some good news – Irish Rail is running extra trains over the coming days.

The weekend of outdoor concerts in Dublin kicked off last night with Mumford and Sons playing in Malahide Castle.

Tonight and tomorrow night, Bon Jovi are taking to the stage in the RDS.

If you’re planning to take a train to the gig, there are a number of additional services running.

Extra Darts from Sandymount will operate after the concert.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are keeping the festivities going in Malahide Castle, as they’re set to perform tomorrow night.

Extra Dart services will also run from Malahide to Dublin city centre following the concert.

Tonight and tomorrow night, the final Maynooth and Dundalk trains will depart at a later time for concertgoers.

Extra security

Last year, following a Liam Gallagher concert at Malahide Castle, Dart services experienced major delays as a result of anti-social behaviour.

Irish Rail claimed that one train came to a stop after some people onboard behan “interfering” with the doors.

Due to the halted train at Portmarnock, a second train travelling behind it between Malahide and Portmarnock was forced to stop.

“We had two really busy trains that were delayed post-concert as a result,” Kenny said.

Kenny said that the majority of commuters on the second train, while “understandably frustrated”, didn’t cause any issues, but that there was some “anti-social behaviour” onboard.

“We had people on the second train basically prying doors open and getting down onto the track and that, of course, exacerbated the situation,” Kenny said.

As a result of this incident last June, Irish Rail has ensured that extra security resources are in place for services running on concert days this year.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie yesterday, Kenny said Irish Rail has additional Garda resources working with it this year.

“We had concerts last weekend in Malahide and everything from a security point of view went extremely well,” Kenny said.

We’ve been working proactively with the gardaí and the local authority and the event organiser.

“There are additional resources, both security and gardaí. It worked very, very well last weekend,” he said, adding that the same is expected this weekend.

The extra resources means that there will be extra gardaí in place on some trains.

“Obviously, if there is any incident that they can respond quickly,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to another weekend in Malahide.”

More information about Irish Rail timetables this weekend can be found here.