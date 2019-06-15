This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 15 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Extra trains running this weekend for Bon Jovi and Noel Gallagher concerts

Additional security and Garda resources will be in operation on Irish Rail trains over the weekend.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 15 Jun 2019, 6:30 AM
8 hours ago 1,102 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4682741
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

IF YOU’RE HEADING to one of the outdoor concerts in Dublin this weekend and plan on travelling by public transport, here’s some good news – Irish Rail is running extra trains over the coming days. 

The weekend of outdoor concerts in Dublin kicked off last night with Mumford and Sons playing in Malahide Castle. 

Tonight and tomorrow night, Bon Jovi are taking to the stage in the RDS. 

If you’re planning to take a train to the gig, there are a number of additional services running. 

Extra Darts from Sandymount will operate after the concert. 

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are keeping the festivities going in Malahide Castle, as they’re set to perform tomorrow night. 

Extra Dart services will also run from Malahide to Dublin city centre following the concert. 

Tonight and tomorrow night, the final Maynooth and Dundalk trains will depart at a later time for concertgoers. 

Extra security

Last year, following a Liam Gallagher concert at Malahide Castle, Dart services experienced major delays as a result of anti-social behaviour. 

Irish Rail claimed that one train came to a stop after some people onboard behan “interfering” with the doors. 

Due to the halted train at Portmarnock, a second train travelling behind it between Malahide and Portmarnock was forced to stop.

“We had two really busy trains that were delayed post-concert as a result,” Kenny said.

Kenny said that the majority of commuters on the second train, while “understandably frustrated”, didn’t cause any issues, but that there was some “anti-social behaviour” onboard.

“We had people on the second train basically prying doors open and getting down onto the track and that, of course, exacerbated the situation,” Kenny said.

As a result of this incident last June, Irish Rail has ensured that extra security resources are in place for services running on concert days this year. 

Speaking to TheJournal.ie yesterday, Kenny said Irish Rail has additional Garda resources working with it this year. 

“We had concerts last weekend in Malahide and everything from a security point of view went extremely well,” Kenny said.  

We’ve been working proactively with the gardaí and the local authority and the event organiser.

“There are additional resources, both security and gardaí. It worked very, very well last weekend,” he said, adding that the same is expected this weekend. 

The extra resources means that there will be extra gardaí in place on some trains. 

“Obviously, if there is any incident that they can respond quickly,” he said. 

“We’re looking forward to another weekend in Malahide.”

More information about Irish Rail timetables this weekend can be found here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie