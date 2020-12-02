#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 2 December 2020
Advertisement

Taoiseach says it's 'not satisfactory' that trans healthcare report hasn't been published

The National Trans Healthcare Steering Committee has raised concerns about the status of the report.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 2 Dec 2020, 2:14 PM
46 minutes ago 2,783 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5286303
Taoiseach Micheál Martin (file photo)
Image: Julian Behal via RollongNews.ie
Taoiseach Micheál Martin (file photo)
Taoiseach Micheál Martin (file photo)
Image: Julian Behal via RollongNews.ie

THE TAOISEACH HAS committed to publishing a report on transgender healthcare in Ireland and said it is “not satisfactory” that the document hasn’t be released.

The National Trans Healthcare Steering Committee has raised concerns about the status of the report, which was submitted in February.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry raised the issue in the Dáil this afternoon. He said the delay in publishing the report and implementing its recommendations is “causing real concern and a degree of bewilderment in our transgender community”.

The Taoiseach agreed that it is “not satisfactory that the report has not been published” and said the delay cannot be due to the Covid-19 pandemic alone.

“A lot has happened since March and a lot of normal activity in terms of the way government departments are operating and so on has been put on hold in some departments, but that in itself is not an excuse for the failure to publish this very important report.”

Micheál Martin said he will “follow up” on why there has been a delay in publication. He also committed to publishing the report and ensuring an implementation plan for its recommendsation will be put in place.

Related Reads

01.12.20 Juno star Elliot Page announces he is transgender
12.06.20 'I read, watch movies, listen to music... My life, as a trans woman, is very ordinary indeed'
17.03.20 Trans people with gender-aligned passports and birth certificates less likely to feel suicidal, new research finds

Noah Halpin, a member of the National Trans Healthcare Steering Committee, has welcomed Martin’s “call to action”.

However, he told TheJournal.ie it is “extremely regrettable” that the publication of the report has been delayed for almost a year “despite a three-year long waiting list for transgender healthcare services in Ireland”.

Halpin has sought clarity on the exact location of the report, saying the Department of Health and the HSE “are at odds with one another” over this.

“If it were not for the fact that I made the mishandling of this report public, I do not expect that the Department of Health would have made any meaningful effort to locate or progress the recommendations of the committee.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Halpin was appointed as the steering committee’s ministerial representative in 2019 when then-Health Minister Simon Harris established the committee to examine trans healthcare in Ireland and how it could be improved.

TheJournal.ie has contacted the Department of Health and the HSE for comment.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie