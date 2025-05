A NEW DATE has been set for the trial of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife, Lady Eleanor Donaldson, on charges relating to alleged historical sexual offences.

Addressing Newry Crown Court today, Judge Paul Ramsey scheduled the trial to begin on 3 November, after being informed that Eleanor Donaldson is still undergoing medical treatment.

The trial was originally due to start in March, but was postponed due to her health.

Jeffrey Donaldson, 62, who did not attend today’s hearing, has pleaded not guilty to 18 charges.

These include one count of rape, as well as allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 1985 and 2008, and involve two alleged victims.

Eleanor Donaldson, 59, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, faces charges of aiding and abetting. She denies the allegations.