THE TRIAL OF a leading barrister and law professor accused of murdering a father-of-four in a fatal shooting at a farm in Dublin will now open tomorrow after delays arose this afternoon with selecting replacement jurors.

Diarmuid Phelan (56), with an address at Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, Dublin 24 has pleaded not guilty to murdering Keith Conlon (36) at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on 24 February 2022.

Conlon, from Kiltalown Park in Tallaght, was seriously injured in the shooting incident on 22 February and died at Tallaght University Hospital two days later.

Ms Justice Siobhan Lankford swore in a jury of eight men and four women on Monday afternoon to hear the trial, which was due to open before her today.

However, the State was delayed in opening its case today when two jurors from the original jury had to be discharged and two new jury members sworn in.

Advertisement

Phelan, who is a senior counsel and associate professor of law at Trinity College in Dublin, will now stand trial before a 12-person jury composed of nine men and three women.

The prosecution case is being led by senior counsels John Byrne and Roisin Lacey, while Michael Bowman SC and Sean Guerin SC are heading up the defence team.

Addressing the newly composed jury this evening, Ms Justice Lankford said Lacey will open the case on behalf of the prosecution on Wednesday morning.

The judge repeated to the jurors that it was very important not to discuss the case with others.

She added: “It’s the twelve of you that will decide the case. You will decide what facts have been proven and you will arrive at the verdict. You shouldn’t be influenced by external factors… the evidence is tested in the courtroom”.

The case, which is expected to last six weeks, was adjourned until tomorrow morning.