TRIBUTES ARE BEING paid to an Irish tourist who lost his life in a skiing accident in Bulgaria.

Aidan Bergin (29) from Kylemore, Clonea, Dungarvan, Waterford is understood to have been seriously injured after falling into a gully near the Todorka mountain peak in Bulgaria which is a hugely popular ski resort on 28 January.

The Bulgarian Red Cross said initial information suggested he was part of a group taking photographs when he lost his balance and fell from a height of about 600 meters.

The Bulgarian Red Cross was alerted to the incident at 2.30pm local time, and emergency services rushed to the scene. Mr Bergin subsequently died the following day in hospital.

Advertisement

Due to difficulties with a helicopter, it took rescuers an hour to move the Irishman from the spot where he fell and bring him to hospital in the nearby town of Razlog.

Dr Valentin Belchev said:“Life-saving measures were taken, and a full assessment of his injuries was carried out. But despite all efforts of our medical team, he eventually succumbed to his grave injuries.”

Paying tribute, one family friend said ‘’I am so desperately sorry to hear of Aidan’s far-too-untimely passing. He was such a lovely person and I am glad to have known him’’.

He is survived by his parents Joe and Máire, brothers Patrick and Eoghan and sister Niamh.

His family have confirmed that ‘’Aidan fortunately had travel insurance, many don’t. Donations in lieu to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust’’.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said that it is providing consular assistance to the Bergin family. No funeral arrangements have been made as yet.