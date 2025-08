CARLOW IS REELING today from the “devastating loss” of a 33-year-old Irish woman whose body was found in the early hours of the morning on a yacht in Montauk in New York.

Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, who had been living in Manhattan for several years, was a graduate of UCD’s Smurfit Business School and the founder of fashion brand East x East.

The young woman was discovered on a yacht docked in the coastal town of Montauk. Passersby attempted to perform CPR but she was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has paid tribute to Martha this afternoon.

Speaking to reporters, Martin said her death is an “absolutely a devastating blow to the family”.

“A young, beautiful, very talented, creative woman. Our thoughts and our prayers are with the family,” he said.

“It is a devastating loss for the family and for the community entirely.”

Local Carlow councillor Andrea Dalton said she was “deeply saddened to hear the news of the untimely passing of Martha”.

“I don’t know her personally but my thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends here in Carlow and in the States, especially as the full circumstances surrounding her passing are yet unknown,” Dalton said.

“I know the community of Carlow will rally around Martha’s family at this difficult time and surround them with the care and support they will need,” she said.

“I would also appeal to the media to report with sensitivity and respect for the family’s privacy as they process what has happened and try to come to terms with their immense and unimaginable loss.”

A spokesperson for the Montauk Yacht Club has said it is “saddened to learn of the tragic incident that took place” and that its team is cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation into Martha’s death.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to Martha’s family.

Additional reporting by Christina Finn