Trinity students ordered to leave campus accomodation after eight new coronavirus cases

STUDENTS AT TRINITY College who are living on campus have been ordered to leave their accommodations due to the worsening coronavirus crisis.

Students received an email this evening stating that eight new cases of the disease were confirmed at the university.

As a result of this, students living in Trinity Hall, the Binary Hub and Kavanagh Court have been ordered to leave.

A statement from the college reads: “The situation with Covid-19 in Trinity continues to worsen. We are aware of at least eight new cases in Trinity who have tested positive for the virus.

“Many more students and staff are self-isolating. As the news about coronavirus changes, we continue to take tough decision.”

This evening, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that 15,000 news cases of the virus are expected by the end of the month.