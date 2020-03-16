This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 16 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trinity students ordered to leave campus accomodation after eight new coronavirus cases

Students living in Trinity Hall, the Binary Hub and Kavanagh Court have been ordered to leave.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 16 Mar 2020, 8:25 PM
9 minutes ago 11,431 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5048676
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

STUDENTS AT TRINITY College who are living on campus have been ordered to leave their accommodations due to the worsening coronavirus crisis. 

Students received an email this evening stating that eight new cases of the disease were confirmed at the university. 

As a result of this, students living in Trinity Hall, the Binary Hub and Kavanagh Court have been ordered to leave. 

A statement from the college reads: “The situation with Covid-19 in Trinity continues to worsen. We are aware of at least eight new cases in Trinity who have tested positive for the virus. 

“Many more students and staff are self-isolating. As the news about coronavirus changes, we continue to take tough decision.”

This evening, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that 15,000 news cases of the virus are expected by the end of the month.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie