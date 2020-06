IT’S LOOKING LIKE we could be heading for a three-party coalition, a tripartite government as Micheál Martin put it during the week.

It got us thinking about other Irish trios and threesomes and how much we knew about them. Let’s see how you fare?

What was the name of the Fr Ted episode where Jack was replaced by Brendan Grace's Fr Fintan Stack? Hat Trick Productions Give It a Lash Jack Baby Come Jack

New Jack City What was the name of the interpreter for Republic of Ireland manager Giovanni Trapattoni and assistant Marco Tardelli? Inpho Manuela Spinelli Manuela Mancini

Manuela Bianchi The all-girl singing trio from the 1960s and 1970s were known as what? RTÉ Stills Library Roxy, Slip and Twink Maxi, Dick and Twink

Misty, Dick and Twink Which of the three Garrihy sisters is this? Rollingnews.ie Ailbhe Aoibhin

Doireann Who won the most caps for the Republic of Ireland? RollingNews.ie Liam Brady Johnny Giles

Eamon Dunphy What is the name of this comedy singing group? Twitter The Marys The Nualas

The Orlas What is the longest of the three rivers known as The Three Sisters? Wikimedia The Barrow The Nore

The Suir Kerry footballing brothers Darragh, Marc and Tomás Ó Sé have how many All-Ireland titles combined? Inpho 12 16

20 What traditional Irish group is this? Facebook Planxty The Wolfe Tones

The Chieftains Which of these three books was shortlisted for The Booker Prize? PA Images The Commitments The Snapper

