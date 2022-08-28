Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 28 August 2022
Advertisement

Six people killed after truck crashes into Netherlands barbecue

The accident happened around 6pm local time (5pm Irish time) yesterday.

By AFP Sunday 28 Aug 2022, 12:46 PM
1 hour ago 6,898 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5851602
File photo of a Dutch police officer.
Image: Shutterstock/Dutchmen Photography
File photo of a Dutch police officer.
File photo of a Dutch police officer.
Image: Shutterstock/Dutchmen Photography

DUTH POLICE HAVE raised the death toll to six with seven other people hurt after a horse-and-trailer truck ran off a dike road, ploughing into revellers.

The accident happened around 6pm local time (5pm Irish time) yesterday when the Spanish-registered truck left the road on the narrow Zuidzijdsedijk, 30 kilometres south of Rotterdam.

Police had first confirmed at least two dead after the vehicle drove into a community barbecue, which Dutch news reports said was being hosted by an ice-skating club.

“We now have six people killed and seven injured, one seriously after yesterday’s accident,” police spokeswoman Mirjam Boers told AFP.

“We are still investigating what exactly happened,” she said.

Photographs from the scene identified the truck as belonging to the El Mosca company, based in Spain.

Boers confirmed the driver had been arrested “and was not under the influence of alcohol” at the time of the accident.

Quoting witnesses, the Rijnmond regional broadcaster said the truck stopped for a moment at a T-junction on the dike, before taking off and ploughing into the revellers.

The incident has shocked the tight-knit community of the Nieuw-Beijerland region with police calling for more witnesses to help with the investigation.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie