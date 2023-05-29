Truck driver airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Co Wexford

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 37 minutes ago
A TRUCK DRIVER has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a single vehicle collision in Co Wexford.
The incident happened on the Rosslare Road near Wexford Town at 8.23am.
A man, the driver of the truck, was injured and taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
It’s understood the man was airlifted from the scene.
The road was closed for a time but it has since reopened.
Investigations are ongoing.
