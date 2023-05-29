Advertisement

Monday 29 May 2023
Niall Carson/PA Images
# Rosslare Road
Truck driver airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Co Wexford
The incident happened on the Rosslare Road near Wexford Town at 8.23am.
4.1k
1
Updated 37 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 37 minutes ago

A TRUCK DRIVER has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a single vehicle collision in Co Wexford. 

The incident happened on the Rosslare Road near Wexford Town at 8.23am. 

A man, the driver of the truck, was injured and taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries. 

It’s understood the man was airlifted from the scene.

The road was closed for a time but it has since reopened. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

