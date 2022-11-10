Poll: Do you think Donald Trump will run and can he win in 2024?

IN TUESDAY’S MIDTERM election in the US, a ‘red wave’ of Republican victories didn’t materialise.

The party way well yet have a slight majority in the House of Representatives but Democrats can be pleased overall with how they defended their seats across Congress. US President Joe Biden said as much yesterday.

With Republicans coming to terms with a missed opportunity, our columnist Larry Donnelly has argued that Donald Trump has become a liability for the party.

Trump was reportedly planning to announce his 2024 candidacy next week, but some Republicans are pushing for him to either delay or cancel that announcement.

