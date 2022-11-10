Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 10 November 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Do you think Donald Trump will run and can he win in 2024?

The former president has been hinting at another White House run for months.

52 minutes ago 8,141 Views 14 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IN TUESDAY’S MIDTERM election in the US, a ‘red wave’ of Republican victories didn’t materialise

The party way well yet have a slight majority in the House of Representatives but Democrats can be pleased overall with how they defended their seats across Congress. US President Joe Biden said as much yesterday

With Republicans coming to terms with a missed opportunity, our columnist Larry Donnelly has argued that Donald Trump has become a liability for the party

Trump was reportedly planning to announce his 2024 candidacy next week, but some Republicans are pushing for him to either delay or cancel that announcement. 

Today’s Poll: Do you think Donald Trump can run and win in 2024? 


Poll Results:

Yes, he'll run but he won't get the Republican nomination (389)
Yes, he'll run but he'll lose in the presidential election (229)
Yes, he'll run and I think he'll be elected president again (219)
No, I don't think he'll run for president again (152)
Don't know/no opinion (32)





Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie