Trump considers quarantine of New York state and other Covid-19 'hotspots'

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump said today he is considering placing New York state under quarantine, but he was vague about what exactly was meant by this.

New York is the worst affected state in the US by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’d like to see NY quarantined because it’s a hotspot — New York, New Jersey, maybe one or two other places, certain parts of Connecticut quarantined,” Trump said as he left the White House.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who spoke with Trump earlier today, said this issue did not come up in those discussions.

“I don’t even know what that means,” Cuomo told a press briefing.

“I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable. And from a medical point of view, I don’t know what you would be accomplishing,” Cuomo said.

“But I can tell you, I don’t even like the sound of it. Not even understanding what it is, I don’t like the sound of it,” the governor said.