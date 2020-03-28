This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 28 March, 2020
Trump considers quarantine of New York state and other Covid-19 'hotspots'

New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who spoke with Trump today, said he doesn’t “know what that means”.

By AFP Saturday 28 Mar 2020, 5:38 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump said today he is considering placing New York state under quarantine, but he was vague about what exactly was meant by this. 

New York is the worst affected state in the US by the coronavirus pandemic. 

“We’d like to see NY quarantined because it’s a hotspot — New York, New Jersey, maybe one or two other places, certain parts of Connecticut quarantined,” Trump said as he left the White House.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who spoke with Trump earlier today, said this issue did not come up in those discussions.

“I don’t even know what that means,” Cuomo told a press briefing.

“I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable. And from a medical point of view, I don’t know what you would be accomplishing,” Cuomo said.

“But I can tell you, I don’t even like the sound of it. Not even understanding what it is, I don’t like the sound of it,” the governor said.

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
