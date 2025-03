DONALD TRUMP HAS confirmed that Boeing will develop the US Air Force’s next-generation fighter jet, a contract worth an estimated $20 billion (€18.5 billion).

The new fighter jet, named the F-47, will be part of the Pentagon’s ‘Next Generation Air Dominance’ (NGAD) programme, aimed at securing US superiority in modern aerial warfare.

The aircraft will feature advanced stealth capabilities and be able to penetrate the most sophisticated air defences.

At a White House announcement today, Trump, alongside his Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Air Force leadership, described the F-47 as “the most lethal aircraft ever built.

“Nothing in the world comes close to it,” Trump declared, describing the F-47 as a game-changer in the military’s arsenal.

What is the F-47?

The F-47 will serve as the cornerstone of the United States’ future air fleet, which includes not only manned aircraft but also a range of drones designed to operate alongside the jet.

General David Allvin, Chief of Staff of the US Air Force, explained that the new fighter would “write the next generation of modern aerial warfare,” with an emphasis on stealth, speed, and long-range operations.

The aircraft is expected to replace the Air Force’s current advanced jet, the F-22, with greater numbers to be built over time.

File photo of F-22s. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The aircraft is expected to have several groundbreaking features, including advanced stealth technologies that will allow it to evade detection by enemy radar, making it highly effective against advanced air defence systems.

It will be capable of penetrating enemy defences in ways that current fighter jets, such as the F-22 or F-35, cannot.

The jet will also feature state-of-the-art sensors and avionics, likely integrating AI and advanced data-sharing capabilities.

Compared to existing fighter jets, the F-47 will have a much longer operational range, reducing the need for frequent refuelling during extended missions.

Why did Boeing get the contract?

Boeing’s successful bid to produce the F-47 followed a competitive process, with the company’s offering deemed the “best overall value” following an independent review.

The Pentagon has insisted that the NGAD programme is vital to maintaining US air superiority, referencing China’s “rapidly advancing” military capabilities.

“The F-47 will be able to penetrate enemy defences in a way that current aircraft cannot,” a Pentagon official said.

Despite the US Government’s enthusiasm surrounding the new jet, critics have raised concerns about the programme’s cost and timing.

Dan Grazier, a military procurement analyst at the Stimson Centre, noted that the $20 billion contract is just “seed money,” with the total cost of the project expected to run into the hundreds of billions of dollars.

He also questioned whether a manned fighter jet is still the right platform, given the growing importance of unmanned systems in modern warfare.

‘Allies are calling constantly’

Trump said the jets will be built over several years and “it’s something nobody has ever seen before”.

Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth pictured beside an image of an F-47 sixth-generation fighter jet. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“Our allies are calling constantly,” Trump said, adding foreign sales could be an option. “They want to buy them also.”

After saying the US would “tone down” the new jets by 10% for any sales to allies, Trump said that it “probably makes sense, because someday, maybe they’re not our allies.”

Additional reporting from PA