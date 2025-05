A COURT RULING to block the Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff measures has been paused as the US president calls the original decision “horrible” and “so political”.

On Wednesday, the New York-based Court of International Trade ruled that the tariffs were unconstitutional, and that Trump did not have the authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose them.

The White House bit back at the decision, calling it “blatantly wrong” while accusing the court of attempting to “usurp” Trump’s authority.

However, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday temporarily reinstated the President’s sweeping measures, requesting instead that both sides issue written arguments on the matter before a final ruling is made by next month.

Lashing out at the “backroom hustlers” involved who issued the crippling pause, Trump announced the latest developments to followers on his Truth Social platform.

“The U.S. Court of International Trade incredibly ruled against the United States of America on desperately needed Tariffs but, fortunately, the full 11 Judge Panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Court has just stayed the order by the Manhattan-based Court of International Trade,” Trump wrote.

“Where do these initial three Judges come from? How is it possible for them to have potentially done such damage to the United States of America? Is it purely a hatred of ‘TRUMP?’ What other reason could it be?

“Hopefully, the Supreme Court will reverse this horrible, Country threatening decision, QUICKLY and DECISIVELY. Backroom ‘hustlers’ must not be allowed to destroy our Nation!”

The appeals court decision caused the stock market to waver, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq all ended the trading day yesterday with modest gains.

Bond yields fell as investors sought out safe-haven assets.

Trump is facing several lawsuits arguing his “Liberation Day” tariffs exceeded his authority and left the country’s trade policy dependent on his whims.

Tánaiste Simon Harris had urged “calm” and “measured” dialogue on both sides following the initial court decision blocking tariffs. “The continuing uncertainty over tariffs is the source of serious concern for businesses, here in Ireland but also across the EU and the US,” he said. “Businesses that are concerned about their cost base, their workers, and their plans to invest.” With reporting from AFP.