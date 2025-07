“WE STARTED WITH a beautiful piece of land, but we made it much more beautiful,” Donald Trump told diplomats, supporters, and fellow golfers at the launch of his new course in Scotland this morning.

The visit marked the end of Trump’s five-day trip to Scotland, where he officially opened a new course at his Aberdeenshire resort, set to welcome the public from 13 August.

The trip provided a break from Washington’s political turmoil, including renewed attention on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

While Trump did hold talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussing a potential US-EU trade framework, some of the details remains unresolved.

Still, the trip has been heavy on golf, with the presidential presence likely to boost visibility for the newly opened course. The centrepiece was a tour of the Trump-branded course, designed by his son Eric, and situated on Scotland’s rugged northeast coast.

Secret Service agents and golfers moved throughout the property as Trump prepared for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was delayed more than 30 minutes while he repeatedly practiced his swing, surrounded by family.

Trump could be seen practicing his swing on the new golf course. BBC BBC

The new course features the world’s largest natural bunker, windswept dunes, and sea-facing greens, promoted with a “focus on environmental sensitivity,” according to a press release.

Fireworks followed the opening, while offshore wind turbines, once the subject of a failed legal challenge by Trump, stood visible in the distance.

Though he didn’t mention them during his speech today, Trump had criticised wind power during his meetings with von der Leyen and Starmer over the weekend.

Addressing the UK media at the event, Trump took a rare moment to praise the press:

“Believe it or not, I didn’t say ‘fake news’ once today. They’re wonderful news today,” he joked.

Trump was joined by his sons Donald Jr and Eric during the opening ceremony. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Trump also spoke fondly of Scotland, noting that his late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, was born on the Isle of Lewis.

“We love Scotland. My mother was born here and she loved it.”

He briefly acknowledged widespread protests against his visit, saying “it wasn’t quite a welcome.”

Demonstrators had gathered outside his resorts and in major cities across Scotland, waving Palestinian flags, chanting slogans, and even abseiling from bridges during Trump’s visit.

Trump ended his remarks by promising a quick round of golf before flying back to Washington to “put out fires”.

“We’ve stopped about five wars, that’s much more important than playing golf.”