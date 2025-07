DONALD TRUMP HAS said he will sue newspaper the Wall Street Journal and media giant owner Newscorp following the publication of a report detailing a raunchy 50th birthday letter that the US President allegedly sent to sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

The publication of the reported letter, which Trump denies sending to creep Epstein in 2003, comes as Trump is telling “stupid” Maga devotees to stop asking for the release of the files in the investigation into the former banker’s sex trafficking.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York prison in 2019 after being charged with sex trafficking.

Trump knew and socialised with Epstein before entering politics, but has always denied visiting the US Virgin Islands home where prosecutors say Epstein sex trafficked underage girls.

Ahead of his election, Trump said he would have “no problem” releasing files related to the case. That position has been rolled back in recent weeks, with the President claiming that the files cannot be trusted for being written by previous Democrat administrations.

The Wall Street Journal yesterday published an article which says a personal letter, allegedly sent to Epstein on his 50th in 2003 birthday by Trump, featured a sketch of a naked woman and the US President’s signature.

Taking to social media, Trump denied the letter had been written by him.

A statement, posted to his personal social media account, said: “The Wall Street Journal, and [owner] Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued.”

It added that the White House Press Secretary Karoline Levitte told the editor of the Wall Street Journal that the letter was illegitimate before its publication. It also claims that political opponents would have published the letter before “if there were any truth” to it.

“Instead they are going with a false, malicious, defamatory story anyway. President Trump will be suing the Wall Street Journal, News Corp and Mr Murdoch shortly,” it added.

The alleged letter is raunchy, as were others in the collection, the Journal reported. It contains several lines of typewritten text, contained in an outline of a naked woman drawn with a marker.

“The future president’s signature is a squiggly ‘Donald’ below her waist, mimicking pubic hair,” the Journal reported. “The letter concludes: ‘Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret.’”

In a follow-up post, Trump, seemingly posting personally, said: “The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk.”

“Also, I don’t draw pictures. I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I’m going to sue his ass off, and that of his third rate newspaper.”

Murdoch controls the NewsCorp, a global media company and the parent firm of the Wall Street Journal’s owner. He recently appeared in Trump’s suite at the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Far-right Trump supporters have claimed the existence of a still-secret client list, and that he was murdered in his cell as part of a cover-up. They expected the Republican administration to answer their questions on Trump’s return to office in January.

Now, find themselves being told the conspiracy theories are false. The Justice Department and FBI said in a memo made public this month that there is no evidence that Epstein kept a “client list” or was blackmailing powerful people.

The issue has caused a public rift in the Republican Party.

With reporting by AFP