“He was a good man, worked hard. He loved the world and it’s an honor to do that.”



US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has ordered US flags be flown at half-mast at public buildings, in a mark of respect for the late Pope Francis.

He signed a proclamation to that effect earlier today and later announced the news at an Easter event at the White House flanked by First Lady Melania Trump and a person dressed up as the Easter Bunny.

The President was speaking ahead of the traditional Easter Egg Roll event, which was scheduled to be attended by around 40,000 people.

According to the Associated Press, it’s one of the White House’s oldest traditions and dates back to 1878 and the presidency of Rutherford B Hayes, who opened the lawn to children after Congress banned them from rolling eggs on the grounds of the US Capitol.

Melania Trump and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt were among the guests scheduled to read to children at the event.

The Easter Bunny is also a regular guest at the annual event.

The Easter Bunny alongside former president George W Bush in 2008. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Pope tribute

“He was a good man, worked hard. He loved the world,” Trump said of the late pope in his public remarks.

The proclamation says flags should be flown at half-mast at “all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment”.

It also includes “United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations”.

The flag on top of the White House was at half-staff today, CNN reported.