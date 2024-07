FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump appeared at the Republican National Convention with a bandage over his right ear, two days after surviving an attempted assassination.

Delegates cheered wildly as Trump appeared onscreen backstage and then emerged to the tune of God Bless The USA.

Trump did not address the convention with his acceptance speech scheduled for Thursday.

His appearance came hours after jubilant delegates nominated the former president to lead their ticket for a third time and welcomed Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate.

The former president announced his choice of his running mate on his Truth Social platform as delegates in Milwaukee were voting on his nomination.

Trump and his VP pick JD Vance Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

He hit the necessary threshold with votes from his home state of Florida, announced by his son Eric.

“We must unite as a party, and we must unite as a nation,” said Republican Party chairman Michael Whatley, Trump’s hand-picked party leader, as he opened last night’s primetime national convention session.

“We must show the same strength and resilience as President Trump and lead this nation to a greater future.”

But Whatley and other Republican leaders made clear their calls for harmony did not extend to President Joe Biden and Democrats.

“Their policies are a clear and present danger to America, to our institutions, our values and our people,” said Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, welcoming the party to his battleground state, which Trump won in 2016 but lost to Biden four years ago.