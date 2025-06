DONALD TRUMP HAS said the US and China have reached a deal on trade and the admission of Chinese students to American universities, describing the relationship between the two countries as “excellent”.

In a post on his social media site Truth Social, Trump declared (in all capitals), “Our deal with China is Done,” but he added that it would still be “subject to final approval” from himself and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Full magnets, and necessary rare earths, will be supplied, up front, by China,” Trump wrote, referring to powerful magnets made from rare earth minerals.

In return, Trump said the US would provide China with “what was agreed” and permit Chinese students to attend US universities, which he said was “has always been good with me!”

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US would “aggressively revoke” visas for Chinese students.

The trade war that Trump kicked off when he began announcing sweeping tariffs on countries around the world has been particularly intense between the world’s two largest economies, with both sides imposing tarifs north of 100%.

Today, Trump said: “We are getting a total of 55% tariffs, China is getting 10%.”

He did not provide any additional information.